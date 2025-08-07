Gujarat disburses Rs 393.9 crore via e-payout to over 18 lakh beneficiaries from marginalised communities

Ahmedabad, Aug 7 (IANS) More than 18.84 lakh beneficiaries belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs) in Gujarat have received a financial aid of Rs 393.90 crore through e-disbursement under various government schemes.

The distribution was carried out by the State Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanuben Babariya in a programme held in Gandhinagar.

Of the total, Rs 366.07 crore was distributed among 17,44,360 SEBC beneficiaries, while Rs 27.83 crore went to 1,40,191 SC beneficiaries through educational support, various scheme benefits, and loan assistance.

Minister Babariya emphasised the state government's commitment to ensure that every citizen, especially the underprivileged, has access to welfare schemes transparently and efficiently.

She said that the e-disbursement process helps ensure timely and direct benefit delivery, especially to backward class students and economically weaker sections, for their brighter future.

The Minister added that holistic development of women, children, senior citizens, differently-abled, and marginalised communities is essential for the welfare of the entire society, and this is a shared responsibility.

Under the SEBC Welfare Department, Rs 291.92 crore in scholarships was awarded to 17,28,224 students under the pre-matric scholarship and uniform assistance schemes, she said.

Additionally, Rs 21.56 crore was disbursed to 4,017 beneficiaries under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Housing Scheme, Rs 12.28 crore to 10,239 daughters through the Kunwarbai Nu Mameru scheme, Rs 80 lakh to 359 couples under the Saat Phera Mass Marriage scheme, and Rs 6.39 crore in loans to 45 students under the Foreign Education Loan Scheme.

Through various corporations under the SEBC Welfare umbrella -- including Gujarat Non-Reserved Educational and Economic Development Corporation, Gujarat Backward Classes Development Corporation, Gujarat Thakor-Koli Development Corporation, and Gujarat Gopalak Development Corporation -- Rs 33.12 crore was given as loan aid to 1,476 beneficiaries under self-employment and educational loan schemes.

From the SC Welfare side, Rs 18.97 crore was given to 1,39,307 students through pre-matric scholarships and uniform assistance.

Additionally, Rs 1.70 crore was disbursed to 359 beneficiaries under the Dr. Ambedkar Housing Scheme, Rs 41 lakh to 345 daughters under the Kunwarbai Nu Mameru scheme, and Rs 3.45 crore in loans to 23 students under the Foreign Education Loan Scheme.

Moreover, Rs 3.3 crore was disbursed to 157 beneficiaries under various educational and self-employment schemes through the Gujarat Scheduled Caste Development Corporation, Gujarat Safai Kamdar Vikas Nigam, and Dr. Ambedkar Antyodaya Development Corporation.

The event was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department Mohammad Shahid, Managing Director of the Non-Reserved Corporation P.D. Palsania, Director of Scheduled Caste Welfare Rachit Raj, Director of SEBC Welfare Vikramsinh Jadav, along with other senior government officials.

