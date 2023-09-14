Gujarat Cong leader Prashant Patel resigns, set to join BJP on PM Modi's birthday

Vadodara, Sep 14 (IANS) Former Vadodara Congress chief Prashant Patel, who has officially parted ways with the grand-old party, is scheduled to join the BJP on September 17, coinciding with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Patel, who has served the Congress, conveyed his resignation via a letter addressed to State party chief Shaktisinh Gohil.

Recent developments also saw Gujarat Congress' newly appointed in-charge, Mukul Wasnik, visit Vadodara alongside Gohil.

This visit marked Wasnik's inaugural organisational tour in his new role.

Reportedly, both Wasnik and Gohil attempted to dissuade Patel from defecting, but in vain.

Patel has expressed his intention to make the transition to the BJP alongside a substantial contingent of party workers.

Moreover, indications suggest that former city Congress chief Suresh Patel and another prominent city party figure, Bhavesh Patel, are also poised to align themselves with the BJP, mirroring Prashant Patel's decision.

In his statement , Prashant Patel reflected on the nation's historical trajectory, noting that "India had been governed by Mughals, British colonialists, and the Congress party, but now finds itself under the governance of Hindutva".

He emphasised that "Hindutva should not be misconstrued as a threat to any segment of society", asserting that under its auspices, all citizens would thrive and experience happiness.

Prashant Patel also voiced his disapproval of certain Congress and alliance leaders who, he claimed, "openly criticised Sanatan Hindu dharma, terming such rhetoric as unacceptable".

He further opined that in the annals of India's future history, the era of Hindutva rule under Prime Minister Modi would be remembered.

Prashant Patel emphasised that his decision to leave the Congress party was not "rooted in personal grievances but was, instead, a consequence of his disagreement with the party's ideological stance".

It is speculated that the Patels are disheartened, particularly following the appointment of Rutvij Joshi as the city Congress chief.

