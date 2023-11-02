Gujarat CM reviews plans to expand Science City Ahmedabad

Gandhinagar, Nov 2 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday reviewed the ambitious plans to expand and enhance the Science City in Ahmedabad.

During the review meeting, officials highlighted several upcoming attractions and technological upgrades poised to transform the science centre.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that plans are afoot to upgrade the existing Musical Fountain, aiming to elevate its appeal further.

Furthermore, construction of the Human and Biological Sciences Gallery and Aviation and Defense Gallery, with a combined estimated cost of Rs 750 crores, is underway.

In addition to these galleries, the blueprint for Science City’s expansion includes the development of a Science Tower and a Biodiversity Park, expected to add significant value to the educational and recreational experience.

Presently, the Science City hosts various attractions such as the Musical Fountain, Robotics Gallery, Aquatic Gallery, Planet Earth, and Life Science Park.

It was noted during the meeting that the number of visitors to the Science City has been on an upward trajectory. Over the last decade, from 2012 to 2023, the facility has welcomed approximately 77 lakh visitors. In 2022 alone, Science City attracted 12.39 lakh people, including around 4 lakh students.

Chief Minister Patel emphasised the need to incorporate modern amenities to enhance visitor engagement.

He suggested implementing advanced kiosks and touchscreen technology to enrich the experience for visitors, students, and science enthusiasts.

Additionally, plans are in place to establish an open-air Science and Technology Exploratorium. This innovative space aims to encourage visitors to express and apply their experimental ideas, complementing their experiences in the galleries and other attractions.

