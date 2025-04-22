Gujarat CM to address citizen grievances in 'Rajya Swagat' event on April 24

Gandhinagar, April 22 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will preside over the upcoming edition of the 'Rajya Swagat' programme on Thursday, officials said.

The monthly event, aimed at redressing citizen grievances through an online interface, provides an opportunity for residents across the state to present their issues to the state's top leadership.

The 'Swagat' (State-Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology) programme was launched in 2003 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his tenure as the Gujarat Chief Minister.

It has since become a regular initiative, conducted on the fourth Thursday of every month, to enable transparent and responsive governance.

Citizens wishing to submit petitions or complaints can visit the Chief Minister's public contact unit at Swarnim Sankul-2 in Gandhinagar between 8 and 11 a.m. on the same day.

These representations will then be taken up for consideration during the programme.

Chief Minister Patel is scheduled to attend the session on Thursday afternoon, where he will personally review and respond to select grievances submitted by the people. ​

The most recent state-level SWAGAT online public grievance redressal session was held on March 28, 2025, under the chairmanship of Gujarat CM Patel.

During this session, the Chief Minister reviewed 131 representations submitted by citizens and directed the concerned officials to ensure their timely resolution.

The session emphasised addressing farmers' long-pending issues, with Chief Minister Patel instructing authorities to adopt a proactive approach towards resolving such matters.

Additionally, the programme highlighted the increasing public awareness and the inclusion of public welfare issues in the SWAGAT platform.

​In November 2024, a session was held on November 28, where citizens submitted their grievances in person at the Chief Minister's Public Relations Unit in Gandhinagar.

