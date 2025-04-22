Gujarat-based Rashtriya Raksha University keen to enrol aspirants from Manipur

Imphal, April 22 (IANS) Gujarat’s Gandhinagar-based Rashtriya Raksha University has taken steps to expand its academic outreach and boost enrolment among young aspirants from Manipur, officials said on Tuesday.

A team of officials led by Rashtriya Raksha University’s in-charge Director Avinash Kharel on Tuesday met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan in Imphal and discussed the varsity’s outreach and academic activities.

“During the meeting, the Director of the Rashtriya Raksha University briefed the Governor on the university’s efforts to expand academic outreach and boost enrolment among young aspirants from Manipur,” a Raj Bhavan official said.

He said that the university offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in three main areas of study. These include Police Science and Management, Disaster Management and National Security, and Security and Strategic Studies.

According to the official, the varsity, an institute of national importance under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), also provides specialised courses in Cyber Security, Forensic Science, and Language Studies.

The varsity’s team highlighted the institution’s mission and its growing role in nation-building through education in security and policing.

The Governor appreciated their efforts and urged continued focus on inclusive student engagement from Manipur, the official stated.

Meanwhile, the Governor felicitated National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets who participated in this year’s Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.

In a meeting held at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, Bhalla presented laptops to T. Bobby Singh, Associate NCC Officer, Y Umesh, Senior Under Officer, and Oinam Reena Devi, Senior Under Officer, as a token of appreciation for their exemplary dedication, discipline, and service.

Praising their achievements, the Governor expressed confidence in their potential as future leaders and responsible citizens. The cadets conveyed their sincere gratitude for the recognition.

The Governor commended their commitment and reaffirmed his dedication to youth empowerment, disciplined, responsible, and civic-minded citizens, acknowledging the vital role of young citizens in the state’s progress and security.

