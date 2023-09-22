Gujarat authorities coordinate Eid-e-Milad, Ganesh Visarjan processions for communal harmony

Ahmedabad, Sep 22 (IANS) The authorities in Gujarat's Ahmedabad have decided to coordinate the Eid-e-Milad and Ganesh Visarjan for September 28 to maintain the communal harmony in the state, an official said on Friday.

Four representatives from the Muslim community held a meeting with the City Police Commissioner to seek permission for an Eid procession on the evening of September 28. However, recognising the potential for tension and clashes, the Police Commissioner proposed an alternative solution.

To prevent any untoward incidents and promote communal harmony, the Police Commissioner suggested that Eid processions in Ahmedabad be rescheduled to September 29, a day after Ganesh Visarjan.

The delegation of Muslim community representatives agreed to this proposal, and as a result, the Muslim festival will be celebrated on September 28 while the procession has been scheduled for September 29, starting after 3 p.m.

This adjustment would allow the smooth conduct of Ganesh Visarjan processions on September 28 and minimise the risk of any communal tensions.

