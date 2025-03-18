Gujarat ATS, DRI seize around 90 kg gold in Ahmedabad Raid

Ahmedabad, March 18 (IANS) In a crackdown on illegal gold smuggling, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) jointly conducted a raid in Ahmedabad’s Paldi area, seizing approximately 90 to 100 kg of gold from a broker’s residence.

The estimated value of the confiscated gold is around ₹83 crore, officials confirmed.

The operation, led by ATS officers PI Nikhil and PI Chavda, targeted a residence in Paldi following intelligence inputs.

During the raid, authorities found gold stored in the form of biscuits, along with other jewellery.

The final assessment of the exact weight of the recovered gold is still underway, but preliminary estimates indicate it to be around 95.5 kg (approximate). Additionally, cash amounting to ₹60-70 lakh was also seized.

Authorities have yet to determine the exact source of the gold, and further investigations are underway.

The ATS and DRI are examining potential links to gold smuggling networks and financial irregularities.

This joint operation underscores the continued vigilance of law enforcement agencies against illegal gold trade and financial crimes in Gujarat.

More details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. Gujarat has witnessed several significant gold smuggling cases in recent years.

In July 2023, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 48.2 kg of gold paste, valued at approximately Rs 25 crore, at Surat International Airport.

The operation led to the arrest of three passengers arriving from Sharjah and an airport official. The gold was concealed in 20 packets hidden within five black belts in their baggage, with plans to exchange the gold in a toilet before the immigration checkpoint to evade screening.

In another case from July 2023, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested a jeweller and a couple involved in smuggling gold from Dubai.

The accused concealed gold paste in undergarments, children's diapers, and sanitary pads to transport it into India. Upon arrival, they processed the gold powder to extract pure gold, which was then sold in the local market. The operation has been ongoing since 2021, with an estimated Rs 3 crore worth of gold smuggled into the country.

In October 2019, the Customs and Central Excise Department arrested Rutugna Trivedi, the mastermind behind a gold smuggling operation that brought approximately 4 tonnes of gold, worth Rs 1,300 crore, into India over five years.

Trivedi utilised his international experience and connections to orchestrate the smuggling, which involved carriers and airport staff to bypass customs checks. The operation was uncovered after the Air Intelligence Unit intercepted a carrier with 24.5 kg of gold at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in June 2019.

