Gujarat: Another case of reckless driving lodged against Tathya Patel

Gandhinagar, July 26 (IANS) Troubles are increasing for Tathya Patel, the accused in the SG Highway accident case as a local farmer has lodged another case of reckless driving complaint against him.

The case against Patel was filed by Manaji Thakor at Santej police station.

Thakor, in the complaint, alleged that Patel's car collided with a pillar of Baliyadev temple, leading to damages estimated at Rs 20,000.

“In early hours of January 1, 2023, between 3 to 5 am, Patel's car struck a temple pillar, causing significant damage to the roof of the edifice. At the time of the incident, the villagers lacked specific details of the car involved,” reads Thokar’s complaint.

Thakor has lodged the complaint along with Deputy Sarpanch Jivanji Thakor.

The ongoing police investigation has that Patel's Jaguar car had previously been implicated in an accident, for which an insurance claim had been made. Several legal provisions apply in this latest complaint against Patel. IPC Section 279 outlines penalties for rash driving that endangers human life, while Section 427 deals with mischief causing damage of Rs. 50 or more. From the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, Section 177 refers to general punishments for contraventions, Section 134(b) stipulates the duty to inform in case of an accident, and Section 184 addresses dangerous driving.

The matter is under investigation.

