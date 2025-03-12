Gujarat announces two major expressways worth Rs 96,240 crore

Gandhinagar, March 12 (IANS) The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced two massive expressway projects, with a combined investment of Rs 96,240 crore.

During discussions on Budget demands for the Roads and Housing Department and the Cooperation Department in the Assembly, Minister of State Jagdish Vishwakarma shared details of these ambitious infrastructure developments.

"The Namo Shakti Expressway, connecting Deesa to Pipavav in Banaskantha, will span 430 kilometres and be built at an estimated cost of Rs 39,120 crore. Meanwhile, the Somnath-Dwarka Expressway will stretch 680 kilometres, with a projected investment of Rs 57,120 crore," he said.

To support these projects, the state government has allocated Rs 520 crore from the newly created Rs 50,000 crore Developed Gujarat Fund in the upcoming financial year, he said.

The expressway alignments will be finalised in the next six months, followed by a detailed project report (DPR), which is expected to take a year.

Only after the DPR is completed, the exact extent of private land acquisition required for the expressways will be determined.

As of 2024, the state boasts over 1.11 lakh kilometres of roadways, including 6,922 kilometres of national highways, 20,585 kilometres of state highways, and 84,000 kilometres of district and rural roads.

The Gujarat government has been actively investing in road infrastructure, allocating Rs 10,045 crore in the 2024-25 Budget for road construction, expansion, and maintenance projects.

Key expressway projects such as the Namo Shakti Expressway (430 km, Rs 39,120 crore) and Somnath-Dwarka Expressway (680 km, Rs 57,120 crore) are set to further strengthen the state's connectivity.

Additionally, the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, a part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, is expected to boost trade and commerce. The Bharatmala Pariyojana and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) have also contributed significantly to the expansion of road networks in rural areas.

The state is also focused on integrating smart road technologies, including intelligent traffic management systems and enhanced safety measures. Road connectivity to major industrial hubs, ports, and agricultural regions has been a priority, facilitating smoother transportation and logistics.

