Vani stays on course for a hat-trick of wins at 6th Leg of WPGT

Gurugram, March 12 (IANS) Vani Kapoor stayed on course for a hat-trick of wins on the Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) 2025 with a second straight card of even par 72 at the DLF Golf and Country Club here on Wednesday. The experienced Vani (72-72), winner of the fourth and fifth Legs, is now even-par 144 for 36 holes and two shots clear of Sneha Singh (71-75), who closed the day with a double bogey on Par-5 18th for a card of 3-over 75. Tied with Sneha in second place is amateur Anvvi Dahhiya (71-75).

Sneha, the current leader on the Order of Merit, is also locked in a battle for the honours with Vani. Both have two wins each in the five events held so far.

Vani started with a birdie on the first but dropped a bogey on the sixth and had an early double bogey on the Par-5 fourth to fall to 2-over for the day. She recovered well with four birdies on the seventh, 13th, 15th, and 17th holes against two bogeys on the 10th and the 14th in the remaining 11 holes for a card of 72.

When Sneha, playing in the lead group, reached the final hole, she was level with Vani, who had finished a group earlier. Sneha, who had four birdies against five bogeys, then finished with a double bogey on the 18th, which saw her fall two shots behind Vani.

Amateur Anvvi Dahhiya had three birdies, all of which came on the back nine. Overall, she had four bogeys and a double bogey and carded 75 to stay tied second with Sneha.

The first-round leader, Lavanya Jadon, dropped from 70 in the first round to 77 in the second. She was undone by a string of four bogeys between the 13th and 16th and dropped from first to sole fourth. Gaurika Bishnoi (74-76) and Amandeep Drall (74-76) shot 76 each, and at six over 150, they are tied for fifth.

Ridhima Dilawari (75) and Gauri Karhade (79) were lying seventh and eighth, as Anvitha Narender (78) and Jasmine Shekar (79) were tied tenth. The cut fell to 163, and 25 players made the grade.

