Gujarat: Ahmedabad repurposes 2,000 kg of cattle waste daily

Ahmedabad, May 12 (IANS) Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is repurposing 2,000 kg of dung and green waste generated daily from its stray cattle shelters in Danilimda and Bakrol. This initiative, outlined on Monday, is part of the civic body’s broader effort under the Stray Animal Prevention and Control Policy–2023, aimed at addressing the city’s ongoing stray cattle problem, an official said.

The AMC official said that the initiative not only helps manage stray cattle more humanely but also promotes soil enrichment, reduces dependence on chemical fertilisers, and contributes significantly toward Ahmedabad’s vision of becoming a “Zero Waste City.”

Stray cattle caught by AMC are relocated to Karuna Temples at Danilimda and Bakrol, where they receive care including food, water, medical attention, and general upkeep. These shelters collectively generate over 2,500 kg of dung and organic waste each day.

Following the “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Resource, and Repurpose” model and principles of the circular economy, emphasised in the 2024–25 Budget, around 2,000 kg of this waste is converted daily into useful resources.

The waste is transported to the Gyaspur facility managed by AMC’s garden department, where it is processed into organic fertiliser. This compost is used to enrich the soil in 62 municipal gardens and supports seedling growth and nursery operations.

Additionally, cow dung and dry grass are repurposed into eco-friendly sticks and compost. These are distributed for use in traditional Vedic Holi celebrations and in funeral rites at city crematoriums. In 2025, such sticks were distributed at 57 locations across all seven municipal zones, promoting environmentally conscious festivities.

Further advancing its green agenda, AMC has installed biogas plants at both the Danilimda and Bakrol Karuna Temples.

With a capital investment of Rs 32 lakh, each plant processes one ton of organic waste daily, yielding 50 kg of biogas. This gas is used in on-site community kitchens for preparing tea, coffee, and snacks for visitors.

The plants also generate up to 40 units of electricity per day, powering lighting systems and reducing energy costs. The biogas slurry, a nutrient-rich by-product, is utilised in nurseries and organic farming.

Inputs for the biogas plants include a wide range of organic materials such as vegetable peels, flowers, leaves, food scraps, and kitchen waste from homes and hotels.

