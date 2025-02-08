Gujarat to administer anti-filariasis drugs to 5.46 lakh people

Gandhinagar, Feb 8 (IANS) The Gujarat government will launch the second phase of its Mass Drug Administration (MDA) programme from February 10 to 12, targeting over 5.46 lakh citizens across four talukas to eradicate filariasis (elephantiasis), an official said on Saturday.

Health workers, including ASHA and Anganwadi staff, along with school teachers, have been trained to ensure effective drug distribution.

On February 10, around 610 teams will administer medication across 776 Anganwadi centers, 748 schools, and 13 colleges.

Since filarial parasites circulate in the bloodstream only at night, health authorities will collect blood samples between 8 p.m. and 12 midnight for accurate detection.

Gujarat has successfully eliminated diseases like tuberculosis and polio, and with this initiative, the state aims to completely eradicate filariasis, reinforcing its commitment to a "Healthy Citizens, Healthy Nation" vision.

Lymphatic filariasis, commonly known as elephantiasis, remains a public health concern in Gujarat.

In 2015, the state reported a microfilaria (MF) rate of 0.44 per cent, indicating the presence of the disease among the population.

In 2023, after a three-year hiatus, four cases were detected in Ahmedabad's Ramol area, all involving labourers from Uttar Pradesh. Historically, Gujarat has been among the states with reported cases of filariasis.

The state has implemented Mass Drug Administration (MDA) programmes to combat the disease.

For instance, Tapi district conducted an MDA exercise in January 2020.

Despite these efforts, challenges persist, especially in urban areas with high rates of in-migration, such as Surat.

For instance, in 2016, routine surveys in certain urban areas of Gujarat showed a decline in MF prevalence from 0.33 per cent in 2008 to 0.06 per cent in 2016, suggesting the effectiveness of these interventions.

Continuous monitoring and targeted interventions are essential to achieve the goal of eliminating lymphatic filariasis in Gujarat.

