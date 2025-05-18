Gujarat: 700 documents examined, 100 individuals questioned in Narmada fake income probe

Ahmedabad, May 18 (IANS) The Narmada Police in Gujarat have sprung into action following serious concerns raised by a Member of Parliament, Mansukh Vasava, during the District Coordination Committee meeting regarding fraudulent income certificates being used in the district.

The MP highlighted that several bogus documents were allegedly being created and used to claim entitlements such as old age pensions, widow pensions, and possibly even benefits under the Right to Information (RTI) scheme.

The concern was not only about the false claims but also about the potential involvement of middlemen, private agents, or even government personnel who may be facilitating this fraudulent practice.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Narmada district constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), who is heading the SIT, confirmed that around 700 documents have been examined so far, and 100 individuals were questioned at Rajpipla Police Station as part of the ongoing investigation.

“If the documents are found to be falsified, the individuals responsible for submitting them will be treated as accused in the case,” said the DySP.

Notably, some of the alleged accused have already applied for anticipatory bail in the district court. The Narmada Police have filed objections to these applications, and the matter is currently under judicial review.

The SIT is also probing whether any government officials or private agents played a role in the creation of these bogus documents.

If found complicit, their names will be added to the list of accused.

Authorities are also investigating that if the forged documents were used to exploit government welfare schemes, such as old age pensions, widow pensions, or benefits under the RTI scheme.

The police emphasised that there is no political interference in the investigation and that the force is committed to conducting the probe fairly and impartially.

“The rule of law will prevail. No one, regardless of their position or connection, will be spared if found guilty,” the DySP concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.