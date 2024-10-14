Gujarat: 5-day 'Train the Trainer' programme on NEP 2020 inaugurated

Gandhinagar, Oct 14 (IANS) A five-day "Train the Trainer" programme to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in Gujarat was inaugurated at the Vidya Samiksha Kendra here on Monday.

The programme, organised in collaboration with the Gujarat Technical Education and Research Society (GTERS), National Institute of Technical Teachers' Training and Research (NITTTR) Chandigarh, and the Technical Education Directorate (CTE) Gujarat, will continue till October 18.

The event was inaugurated by Sunaina Tomar, Additional Chief Secretary of Higher and Technical Education, Gujarat, who emphasised the critical role of teachers in the successful implementation of NEP 2020.

In her address to the participating professors and educators, Tomar highlighted that the workshop aims to equip technical and professional teachers with the knowledge and skills necessary to implement NEP 2020 effectively.

"The workshop will focus on student-centered teaching methods, classroom management, and technical education integration. In today's AI-driven era, it is crucial to provide our students with an AI-based education system, and teachers play a key role in creating an engaging learning environment," Tomar stated.

The programme will cover topics such as adopting appropriate pedagogical methods for NEP 2020, building infrastructure for quality research, and understanding the role of academic leadership in achieving the goals of NEP 2020. Tomar further stressed the importance of collaboration between teachers and parents to foster students' interest in learning.

The Commissioner of Technical Education, Banchhanidhi Pani, delivered the welcome address. This was followed by speeches from NITTTR Professor Maitreya Datta, IIT Gandhinagar Director Rajat Moona, GTU Vice-Chancellor Rajul Gajjar, and BAOU Vice-Chancellor Ami Upadhyay, who shared their insights on implementing NEP 2020.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a comprehensive reform aimed at transforming India's education system to meet 21st-century needs.

Its implementation in Gujarat focuses on several key areas. The policy promotes shifting from rote learning to a more holistic and multidisciplinary approach, emphasising student-centered learning, critical thinking, and creativity.

NEP 2020 stresses vocational training from an early age, and Gujarat is aligning its educational programs with local industrial needs to enhance skill development. Technology integration is also a significant focus, with digital tools and AI-based resources being adopted to improve access and efficiency in education.

The policy also emphasises inclusive education, aiming to bridge gap between rural and urban learners. Reforms in student assessment seek to move away from rote exams toward a more competency-based evaluation.

