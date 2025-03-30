Gujarat: 21 arrested in gun licence scam, 25 weapons seized

Ahmedabad, March 30 (IANS) Ahmedabad Crime Branch’s recent crackdown on a notorious criminal in Gujarat has uncovered a widespread gun licence scam extending far beyond Surendranagar district.

An official said that the investigation began after the arrest of Bharat Thunga, also known as Bharat Bharwad alias Tako, who was found in possession of illegal firearms.

He added that following Tako’s arrest, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Surendranagar Special Operations Group (SOG) intensified their probe into the illicit gun racket.

“In a swift three-day operation, the Surendranagar SOG team tracked down 21 individuals involved in the scam, seizing 25 illegal firearms and gun licences allegedly procured from northeastern states such as Manipur and Nagaland. Investigators revealed that out of the 21 suspects, 14 have a criminal history,” the official said.

He added that the mastermind behind the scam, identified as Mukesh Bambha alias Mukesh Bharwad, along with Vijay Bharwad and a Haryana-based associate named Shaukat, reportedly facilitated the illegal procurement of gun licences in exchange for large sums of money.

He further added that suspects residing in Surendranagar acquired these fraudulent licences from northeastern states, highlighting a multi-state network of illegal arms dealings.

“Law enforcement agencies are working to dismantle the entire operation and identify further links in the racket,” he said.

The official said that the authorities have assured stringent action against those involved in the illicit trade of firearms.

Meanwhile, in the month of March, the Gujarat government disclosed a massive financial fraud where 11,183 individuals were duped of approximately Rs 422 crore.

An official said that scammers lured victims with false promises of doubling their investments, leading to substantial financial losses.

“In Ahmedabad, a 41-year-old software developer fell victim to a cyber fraud, losing Rs 65.52 lakh,” he said.

He added that an unidentified caller convinced him that a parcel containing drugs and passports had been sent in his name.

“Under pressure, he transferred nearly all his funds to the scammer, believing he was under investigation,” he said. ​

