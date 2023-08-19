Guj Police clarifies football betting app fraud reports, actual scam valued at Rs 3.5 cr

Gandhinagar, August 19 (IANS) Gujarat Police on Saturday issued a clarificationrefuting erroneous reports that propagated a staggering fraud of Rs1,400 crore through the football betting app named 'Dani Data'.

In an official statement, the police disclosed that meticulous investigations conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have unveiled the actual magnitude of the scam, with a total of 1,175 individuals falling victim to the tune of Rs 3.5 crore.

The alleged deception, which originally gained notoriety for its purported Rs 1400 crore scale, has now been revised to Rs 3,54,64,828.

As a result, the police have effectively frozen Rs 16,60,76,746 spread across 620 accounts linked to this case.

A noteworthy revelation in the clarification pertains to the involvement of the accused Chinese national, Wu Choumbo.

The police have substantiated that Wu resided in India from 2017 to 2019 but never set foot in Gujarat during that span.

Following his departure from India in 2019, Wu returned to China and has not revisited India since.

Crucially, the fraudulent activities attributed to him took place between December 2021 and June 2022, during a period when he was absent from Indian territory.

After the scam's exposure, a red corner notice was issued against him through Interpol.

The police have so far apprehended 10 individuals in connection to the scam.

Moreover, the police have registered complaints against the app operators in multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Bihar.

These complaints highlight the app operators' widespread swindling tactics that targeted unsuspecting individuals.

