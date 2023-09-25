Guj: Over 20 fall into drain as slab caves in; 1 killed

Rajkot (Gujarat), Sep 24 (IANS) One person was killed and 12 others were injured on Sunday in Rajkot after 20 people fell into a drain as the slab laid over it on which they were standing collapsed, an official said.

According to an official, the incident occurred due to overcrowding, with people gathering in large numbers to visit a nearby Ganesh Puja pandal.

Quick response teams, including 11 ambulances and fire brigade personnel, rushed to the scene to carry out rescue operations.

Municipal Commissioner Anand Patel said: "The injured individuals were sent to the civil hospital. Rescue operations are underway (to check if anyone is trapped)."

