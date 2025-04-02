Groove to Urvashi Rautela's ‘Touch Kiya’ song from Sunny Deol's 'JAAT'

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) The makers of Sunny Deol's forthcoming action entertainer 'JAAT' have treated the movie buffs with a sizzling dance number, ‘Touch Kiya’.

The track features Urvashi Rautela alongside the ruthless villain duo Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh. Urvashi can be seen setting the dance floor on fire with her sizzling dance moves.

This high-energy track, sung by the talented Madhubanti Bagchi and Shahid Mallya, with lyrics penned by Kumaar and music composed by Thaman S, promises to be a chartbuster.

Talking about working alongside Sunny after 12 years in 'Touch Kiya', Urvashi said, “Working with Sunny Deol Sir after 12 years feels like destiny. He is the ultimate action hero, and I’m thrilled to match his energy in Jaat. This is going to be iconic.”

She last appeared alongside Sunny in the 2013 film 'Singh Saab the Great'.

Reflecting on this, she stated, “Singh Saab was just the beginning. Jaat is us taking it to the next level—bigger, bolder, and unstoppable! Sunny Sir’s ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ is unreal. April 1 is going to be massive! can’t wait for fans to see what we’ve created.”

'JAAT' produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers, boasts a stellar cast led by Sunny Deol, including Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra. The film is set to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience with breathtaking action sequences choreographed by Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat.

The trailer has already left audiences on the edge of their seats, showcasing Sunny Deol's character 'Jaat' as he faces off against his deadly nemesis, Randeep Hooda's 'Ranatunga', and his brother, Vineet Kumar Singh's 'Somulu'.

The high-octane trailer features jaw-dropping stunts and intense combat scenes, promising an adrenaline rush. The trailer launch event was graced by Sunny, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, director Gopichand Malineni, and producers Naveen Yerneni and T G Viswa Prasad.

'JAAT' enjoys ace composer Thaman S' soundtrack, Rishi Punjabi's cinematography, Navin Nooli's editing, and Avinash Kolla's production design.

'JAAT' is all set to release in the cinema halls on April 10, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.