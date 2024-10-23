Greater Noida: One killed in car fire, friends taken in custody

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) A man was killed after being trapped inside a Fortuner car that caught fire near Kot Pul Nagla in the Dadri police station area of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

When the locals spotted the car in the blaze, they informed the police and tried to take him out of the Fortuner but were unable to do so, and the man died inside the car.

Police and fire tenders responded quickly to the scene upon receiving the information.

The car was found 100 meters inside a forest, and authorities suspect foul play, with the possibility that the man was murdered by deliberately setting the vehicle on fire, according to a police official.

The police have identified the deceased as Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad. The Fortuner car is also registered in Ghaziabad.

The deceased's family has filed a complaint at the Dadri police station, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Greater Noida ADCP Ashok Kumar stated, "Last night, a Fortuner car was discovered in a burnt condition, with a person inside. Senior officials promptly arrived, and the forensic team was called in."

"The deceased was identified as Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad. During questioning, it was revealed that Yadav had gone out with two friends and was allegedly involved in a dispute over jewellery," Kumar added.

The police authorities said that both the suspects have been taken into custody, and further investigations are ongoing. A legal action to follow the investigations.

Forensic teams are inspecting the crime scene, and police are examining all possible angles in the case.

