Greater Chennai Corporation introduces digital payment methods for fine collection

Chennai, Oct 20 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has introduced digital payment methods for the collection of fines, with the activation of Point of Sale (PoS) machines.

In the first week of implementation, the corporation collected Rs 5 lakh in fines from 289 individuals.

GCC Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran said that the corporation has received 468 PoS devices, in collaboration with the Indian Bank, for the collection of on-the-spot fines.

“Out of these, 70 PoS machines have already been activated,” he said.

The GCC has also significantly increased fines for waste dumping and plastic burning in public spaces. The fine for dumping waste has been raised tenfold, from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000.

Similarly, those found burning plastic waste, whether in private or public, will now face a fine of Rs 5,000, up from the previous Rs 500.

Commissioner Kumaragurubaran said that the corporation has also intensified its efforts to curb improper waste disposal.

“Penalties will be imposed on those who fail to segregate waste before handing it over to cleanliness workers,” he said.

Kumaragurubaran added that stringent action will be taken against those who continue to dump waste in public or burn plastic, contributing to pollution.

“The recent decision to implement PoS devices and spot fines was made during a meeting of Chennai Corporation councillors,” he said.

Kumaragurubaran noted that prior to this digital system, there was a lack of transparency in the fine collection, as bill books were used, which led to inconsistencies.

“The new digital payment method has introduced proper accountability and transparency in the process,” he said.

