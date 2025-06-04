Grand felicitations at Vidhana Soudha, Chinnaswamy stadium but no open bus parade for RCB team due to security reasons

Bengaluru, June 4 (IANS) After a grand welcome to the players of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the HAL airport in Bengaluru by none other than Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the Karnataka government cancelled the much-awaited open vehicle victory parade of the players due to security reasons.

Earlier, the management of the RCB and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had planned to organise an open vehicle victory parade for the team from the Vidhana Soudha to the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium.

However, Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Wednesday that for security reasons, the players would not be travelling to the stadium in an open vehicle.

The KSCA will organise a programme at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and necessary police security and traffic management arrangements have been made to avoid congestion.

Giving details about the felicitation programme by the government on the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha, HM Parameshwara further stated, “All the players will arrive by bus to the Vidhana Soudha. After the programme concludes, they will return to Chinnaswamy Stadium by bus. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will offer their congratulations. Two members from the RCB team will speak.”

The Bengaluru traffic police department has also released an advisory stating that, “Due to felicitation function for the RCB team at the Chinnaswamy Stadium from 5 pm to 6 pm public are advised to avoid roads surrounding Vidhana Soudha and Chinnaswamy Stadium from 3 pm to 8 pm.”

“There will be no victory parade,” the traffic police department underlined. “Due to limited parking, public are advised to use Metro and other public transport,” it added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, speaking from Kanakapura in Ramanagara district, stated, "We will felicitate the RCB players in front of Vidhana Soudha. It would be problematic if the players travel in an open vehicle, so we have advised against it. We ask all fans to please come to Chinnaswamy Stadium instead. While enthusiasm is not wrong, one must be careful. Fans are requested not to come near the airport."

Earlier, when the RCB team arrived at the HAL airport here on Wednesday, they were personally welcomed by Shivakumar.

He presented bouquets to each player. Dy CM Shivakumar specially greeted cricketer Virat Kohli, presenting him with both the RCB team flag and the Kannada flag. Virat Kohli joyfully received the flags and posed for photographs with the Dy CM. Shivakumar was also seen waving the RCB flag from his car while on his way to the airport.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda also stated that the RCB team would be felicitated and encouraged by the government in front of Vidhana Soudha. Following this, celebrations will take place at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

He mentioned that traffic is likely to be heavy on the route to the stadium, and therefore, instructions have been given for schools and colleges to have a holiday in the afternoon.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued strict instructions to DG and IGP M.A. Saleem and Joint Commissioner of Traffic M.N. Anucheth, emphasising that during the celebrations, a large number of fans are expected, and thus, neither players nor fans should face any inconvenience. He directed them to arrange alternate routes for commuters beforehand and to manage traffic effectively around Vidhana Soudha and Chinnaswamy Stadium.

