UP: Gram Pradhan’s house razed for encroaching on government school land

Saharanpur, Aug 16 (IANS) On the orders of the Allahabad High Court, a bulldozer was deployed at the residence of Nanauta Dehat village head (Gram Pradhan), Ms. Neeraj Singh, in Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, to demolish a house illegally constructed on land reserved for a government school.

The demolition was carried out in the presence of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dr. Purva Sharma and Circle Officer Shashi Prakash.

The house, which stood on 1,000 square metres of government land, was confirmed to be built on land earmarked for a public educational institution.

The High Court, upon reviewing the matter, had directed that the land be vacated immediately, recognising the encroached structure as illegally built on government property.

The local administration, acting on this directive, initiated the demolition on Saturday under tight security, with a heavy police presence deployed at the site to maintain law and order during the operation.

Speaking on the matter, SDM Dr. Purva Sharma said: "This house was constructed on land reserved for a government school, measuring around 1,000 square metres. An eviction notice was issued earlier by the Tehsildar. The occupants appealed the notice in the District Collector’s court, but the appeal was dismissed. Following that, the High Court issued clear orders to evict the property. Today’s action has been carried out in compliance with those orders."

The case has drawn public attention, particularly because the individual involved is an elected village representative. However, officials stressed that no one is above the law, and that the land, being government property meant for public use, must be protected from encroachment.

The administration has reiterated that similar actions will be taken against any encroachments on public land, regardless of the status or position of the individuals involved. This incident serves as a stern reminder from the authorities regarding illegal encroachments and their legal consequences.

