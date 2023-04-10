GPS location leads to arrest of wanted criminal in Mewat

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) A wanted auto lifter, who used to sell vehicle's parts after dismantling them, was held following a massive raid on the basis of GPS locations of the stolen vehicle in Mewat by Delhi Police.

Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Sagar Preet Kalsi, said that the accused identified as Ismail was held following a massive raid in Mewat. The accused was about to dismantle the vehicle when the police nabbed him.

The police official said that on April 8, one Bipin Kumar Singh reported that his vehicle was stolen by an unknown person from near Azad Park Main Road, Padam Nagar.

The statement of Singh was recorded and cases were registered.

The police team laid their secret sources to get any clue about the accused and relentlessly worked on the case.

"The police came to know that GPS signal of stolen vehicle was active and location was found near Firojpur Jhirka, Nuh Mewat, Haryana. A team was sent to Mewat after proper briefing by senior officers," the DCP said.

"With the help of local police area, GPS signal was zeroed down and a raid was conducted at Ibrahimpur Bas village. The accused Ismail was about to dismantle the stolen vehicle into pieces as per his plan when he was caught," the police officer added.

Ismail was apprehended and at his insistence a tool box containing various tools to cut down the vehicle was also recovered.

The accused admitted his involvement in the incident and disclosed that other members of his gang used to steal the vehicles from Delhi-NCR area and bring the stolen vehicles at his house where he cut down the vehicle into parts. Later, the said parts were sold in the market.

"Ismail was produced before a court which remanded him to two-day custody of the Delhi Police," said the police.

The investigation is being carried to identify his other gang members, the officer said.

