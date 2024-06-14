Govts in Kuwait & India acted promptly, says CM Vijayan on fire tragedy

Kochi, June 14 (IANS) Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who arrived at the airport here on Friday to receive the mortal remains of those killed in the Kuwait building fire, thanked the respective national governments for prompt action.

He thanked both the Indian and Kuwaiti governments for rising to the occasion with utmost earnestness.

“This is a tragedy, the worst one involving the Kerala diaspora ... We would like to thank the Indian and Kuwait governments for acting quickly,” said CM Vijayan.

“The Indian government should now work closely with the Kuwait government for the remaining things that have to be done from there. We all know the Kerala diaspora is the mainstay of our state and the tragedy that has struck the homes of those who have passed away will be there forever for grieving,” added CM Vijayan.

The mortal remains that were received here included 23 Keralites, seven from Karnataka and one from Tamil Nadu.

CM Vijayan, Ministers and others paid homage to the victims.

