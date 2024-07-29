Govt will take action against illegal immigrants: K’taka Minster

Bengaluru, July 29 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Monday that the Congress government will initiate action against illegal immigrants settled in the state and deport them to their respective countries.

Answering a question about Bengaluru becoming a haven for illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Parameshwara said that the authorities are frequently and continuously tracking down illegal immigrants in the city.

“Whether they are from Bangladesh, African countries, or any other country, if illegal immigrants come here, we will take action and deport them. We have to inform the embassies and high commissions of the respective countries, and then illegal immigrants will be sent back when those nations agree to it,” he said.

“I have answered a question in the session earlier and made a statement that 150 persons have been deported from the state in connection with cases related to narcotic drugs. Many from Bangladesh have been deported. There are instances of taking them to the Bangladesh border and deporting them,” he informed.

“We are vigilant. If there are illegal immigrants, we will take action. Those who make fake documents will be caught and action will be taken,” he stated.

When asked about the drug menace affecting youth and students, Parameshwara said, “The police have different ways and means to tackle the situation, and they will make use of these. We have taken up a large-scale campaign in this regard. Our officers are visiting schools and colleges, creating awareness. If anyone is found to be involved, immediate action will be taken. The drive is taking place continuously.”

