UP govt to train beneficiaries of ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme

Lucknow, Sept 13 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme on a large scale and efforts are being made to connect as many 'Vishwakarma' (skilled persons) with the scheme as possible from the state, starting from Saturday.

According to an official spokesman, the state government aims to provide benefits of the scheme to skilled personnel associated with 18 different trades.

The training will be held to enhance the skills of 'Vishwakarma' in all these trades through master trainers under the Skill Development Mission.

During both basic and advanced training, the government will also provide a stipend to 'Vishwakarma'.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had first announced the PM Vishwakarma Yojana in her budget speech on February 1.

On August 15, Prime Minister Modi announced the inauguration of this scheme.

The state government, along with implementing the PM Vishwakarma scheme in the state, has also devised a plan to enhance the skills of skilled personnel even further. In this regard, the government has instructed the Skill Development Mission to provide training to the beneficiaries of 'Vishwakarma' scheme in all 18 trades.

The state government will provide them 5 days of basic training.

Afterward, 10 per cent of 'Vishwakarma’ will also receive advanced-level training for better performance.

Advanced training will acquaint them with new techniques to meet changing customer demands and enhance their products.

All 'Vishwakarmas’ will receive a daily stipend of Rs 500.

The state government aims at providing basic training to 30 lakhs 'Vishwakarmas’ and advanced training to 3 lakhs.

The 30 lakh 'Vishwakarma' workers who undergo basic training will also receive incentives in the form of Rs 15,000 e-vouchers or e-cash for toolkits.

Additionally, they will receive an incentive of Re 1 per transaction for up to 100 digital transactions per month, encouraging them for digital transactions.

The state government has also planned to spend Rs 250 crores on quality certification, branding, advertising, publicity, and other marketing initiatives of this scheme.

Master trainers from local industries will be selected for training.

It will also be ensured that all Vishwakarmas are available for skill verification and basic training and complete it.

Monitoring of training and training centres will also be done at the district and state levels.

Certificates will be provided to all Vishwakarmas at a convocation ceremony where public representatives will also be invited.

According to the scheme, the first step will be to identify and establish training centres at the district or block level for skill enhancement in all 18 trades.

These centres will provide boarding and lodging facilities and encourage 'Vishwakarmas’ to participate.

Local industry master trainers will be selected for conducting the training.

The 'Vishwakarmas' who will benefit from the scheme include carpenter, boat builder, weapon maker, blacksmith, hammer and toolkit maker, locksmith, goldsmith, potter, sculptor, stone breaker, cobbler, mason, basket, mat, and broom weaver, traditional toy maker, barber, garland maker, laundry worker, tailor, and fishing net makers.

