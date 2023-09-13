All states must work unitedly to finish off anti-national elements: K’taka CM

Bengaluru, Sep 13 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made an appeal that all states must work unitedly to finish off anti-national elements in the country.



Addressing the South India DGP’s Coordination Conference at Bengaluru on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah said, "Different crimes, including cybercrimes are coming to light in the state. Anti-national elements are present in Karnataka, Kerala and other states as well. The states need to work unitedly in the matter of terrorism,” he said.

CM Siddaramaiah further stated that legal hurdles must be removed to work unitedly in handling terrorism. The awareness must be created in this regard and good security has to be ensured.

"Different kinds of crimes are impacting privacy. The terrorists will carry out anti-national activities in one state and go into hiding in other states. All these elements should be finished off. There are issues surfacing at the level of state officers, these roadblocks should be resolved and united efforts must be put at the border areas," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

"In the present day, cybercrimes and crimes of other nature are reported. The officers need to go one step ahead of the criminals and work. The work done by the police department towards protecting the society is commendable and it raises our confidence.

“I am proud that the prominent officers from the country are participating in the convention held in Bengaluru. The officers from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Andaman-Nicobar islands, the officers from NIA, CRPF, CISF are together participating in the meeting. We all should work unitedly,” he said.

