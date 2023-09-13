If it wasn't for Covid, I probably thought that my England career was done: David Willey

London, Sep 13 (IANS) England's left-arm pace all-rounder David Willey revealed that he thought his career in international cricket was over post being omitted from the 2019 World Cup winning squad, if not for the Covid-19 pandemic.



Willey was a last-minute omission from England’s squad for the mega event at home in favour of Jofra Archer, who would bowl the Super Over which gave the squad the trophy in a dramatic final at Lord’s.

"If it wasn't for Covid, I probably thought that my England career was done. They picked the two squads (to stay in bubbles) for the Test matches in Manchester and one-dayers in Southampton," Willey was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Since then, Willey made a comeback to the team and has picked 36 wickets at an average of 22.19, apart from being a regular contributor with the bat and in fielding as well in the cycle in run-up to the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup in India, where he’s a member of the provisional 15-man squad.

Willey feels the heartbreak of not being a part of World Cup squad at home can serve him well in other areas in life once he’s done with the sport. "I'd been a big part of that from 2015 through to that World Cup, so there were mixed emotions the day they won it. I was obviously delighted for the lads, but it hurt."

"I'd have probably given my left arm to be a part of that. I think anything that happens to me in cricket now is never going to be as bad as that. As my career in the game goes on, and whatever I do after, I think that's probably a difficult but great experience for me to have - hopefully it can serve me well in other areas of my life."

With Archer, named as a travelling reserve for the mega event in India, recently resuming bowling after suffering reoccurrence of the stress fracture in elbow, Willey hoped he doesn't have to sacrifice his spot, just like it happened before the 2019 World Cup.

"He looks in a good place. I don't know where he is at, fitness-wise, but he was bowling with good wheels out there today. Everyone knows how good he is, what he's capable of and how he can impact games. So to have him close, or not far away from being fit, is fantastic news."

"Things change, and if it changes for me, it's nothing I haven't been through before. I'm going to go out there and perform, try to win games of cricket for England. It's not my job to decide who goes on the plane," he said.

