UP govt suspends officials of Bareilly, Banda & Prayagraj jails

Lucknow, April 4 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended the jailors of Bareilly and Banda district for providing facilities to Ashraf, brother of Atiq Ahmad in Bareilly jail and Abbas Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari, in Banda jail.

Senior jail superintendent of Naini jail in Prayagraj, Shashikant Singh, has also been suspended on charges of laxity.

Action against these officials was taken on a report submitted by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) jail R.N. Pandey.

It may be recalled that Ashraf, lodged in Bareilly jail, was found to be in touch with the shooters who allegedly killed Umesh Pal, a witness in another murder, in Prayagraj on February 24.

On the other hand, Abbas Ansari was found to be meeting his wife illegally in Banda jail where he was lodged.

In both cases, the jail officials were found to be conniving with the inmates.

