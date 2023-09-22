UP govt scouting for site for new Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow

Lucknow, Sep 22 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is in the process of selecting an appropriate site for the new building of the UP Vidhan Bhawan.“We are in the process of selecting a site for the new building for the bicameral house. The state government’s consultant HCP Design Planning and Management Private Limited, which designed the new Parliament building, will provide options for possible sites for construction of the state legislature’s new building and a decision on the issue will be taken once a presentation is made at the top level in the coming weeks,” said a government spokesman.

UP Minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna also said the state government is in the process of selecting a site for the new building though he did not give any timeframe for completing the process.

“We have earmarked a sum of Rs 50 crore for the construction of a new legislature building in the state’s budget for 2023-2024. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wants a new building for the state legislature, and the state government is in the process of selecting a site for the new building,” Khanna said.

Various options likely to be considered for the new building include the Darul Shafa area around the Lok Bhavan that houses the chief minister’s office. The area being occupied by the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Gardens in Hazratganj may also provide another option once the zoo is shifted.

The available space in the Chak Gajaria Farm area on Sultanpur Road is also an option.

The existing Vidhan Bhavan has a space crunch. Vidhan Sabha had to work on increasing seats in the main Assembly hall when it decided to implement the National eVidhan Application after the 2022 Assembly election to make the House paperless.

The Assembly with a sanctioned strength of 403 members had only 379 seats. Additional rows were added and the space within them was used to add 35 seats. There is also a paucity of space in the Vidhan Parishad area.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.