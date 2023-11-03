UP govt to provide English language kits for primary classes

Lucknow, Nov 3 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government is introducing English language kits for Classes 1 to 5 with an aim to provide a conducive language environment to make learning enjoyable and joyful in state-run schools.

This will be the government's third step in creating an English learning environment in state-run schools.

The kits, developed by Prayagraj-based English Language Training Institute (ELTI), include board games, word-tile games, spinning wheel games and word-bioscopes, besides a variety of print materials for the students.

Earlier, the government had introduced audio and video contents to hone English language skills of students and held a spoken English training for teachers’ English proficiency.

“English proficiency in government-run schools is often a challenge for the students, especially since many of the schools use the local language to impart education. Learning the English language is difficult for them because English phonics are arbitrary and challenging for those who are not exposed to English in their daily lives. These kits are aimed at addressing this challenge,” said ELTI principal Skand Shukla.

These kits that provide a variety of instructional activities, will enhance the teaching-learning process in the government schools and encourage imbibing language through games and thus, facilitate unconscious skill development and peer group learning in class.

Besides, these kits help the teacher with new ideas to teach language in fun methods and make teaching-learning easy, interesting and effective.

Shukla said that the kits will be helpful in enriching the vocabulary of the students and making them aware of the nuances of the structure of the English language.

