UP govt nod for purchase of 2L tablets for selected schools

Lucknow, Oct 11 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government has given nod to the purchase of 2,09,863 tablets under the Learning Resource Package for selected basic schools.

In a circular issued by the director general, school education, to all basic education officers (BSA), it has been specified that two tablets each will be issued to 99,744 primary schools while 10,375 schools will get one tablet each.

In schools where two tablets are being given, one is for teacher in-charge and one for the seniormost assistant teacher.

Where one tablet is being provided, it will be for the use of the teacher in-charge.

“The tablets are to be used only for academic work related to the school or as per directions of the department. They should not be used for any non-education related works. If a tablet malfunctions, then it will be inspected, and action taken if the teacher is found guilty,” the circular reads.

If a teacher is found to be using it for any other purpose, action will be initiated.

To ensure that the gadgets are not misused, they will be delivered only to the address provided by the BSA in each district. The BSAs will ensure the safety of these tablets by keeping them in a store. The store room will be guarded by CCTV and other security mechanisms to preserve it from attacks by pests, dampness, etc.

Teachers will be provided training for using the tablets both offline and online. They are expected to use the tablets only as per laid rules.

