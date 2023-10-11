PM Modi trying to diminish AAP, says Kejriwal after ED searches at AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's premises

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday slammed the BJP government at the Centre saying that it was not the first time that the Prime Minister had ordered raids on AAP leaders as Narendra Modi was trying to diminish the party.

Kejriwal made the remarks after meeting AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan at his residence here. The ED on Tuesday searched the premises of Khan and 12 other locations in the national Capital for over 12 hours.

Speaking to the media outside his residence, Kejriwal said, “More than 170 cases have been registered against AAP MLAs and out of the 170 cases, 140 verdicts were in our favour.”

The Chief Minister said that they have started arresting AAP ministers and senior leaders without proof. “They arrested Sanjay Singh and also conducted raids at the residence of Amanatullah Khan. The matter is in court, so I will not say much. But if you heard about the hearing of Manish Sisodia's case, the judge said it repeatedly that they did not have a single proof. They do not have any evidence against Manish Sisodia, which means that the entire case is fake," the AAP national convenor said.

Taking a jibe at Modi, Kejriwal said, “The ED raided Amanatullah Khan's residence yesterday and this is not the first time that the Prime Minister has ordered raids on AAP leaders. Since the time we formed a government in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi has been trying to diminish us."

Meanwhile, Khan also attacked the BJP and said, "For 12 hours they (ED) stayed at my residence and combed through all my belongings. My mother is sick and had to be treated with a nebuliser many times. Everyone in my family was troubled. I showed them my house and asked them if we look like people who would indulge in corruption."

The ED on Tuesday searched the premises of Khan and 12 other locations in the national Capital in connection with the case related to the alleged illegal recruitment of staff in the Delhi Waqf Board and illegal personal gains by way of unfairly leasing out of Waqf Board properties during the chairmanship of the Delhi Waqf Board by Amanatullah Khan between 2018-2022. The ED’s case is based on the CBI FIR registered in 2016.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.