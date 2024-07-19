Govt giving big push to bamboo farming, aims to create 1 million Lakhpati Didis

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) The Government is giving a big push to bamboo farming to empower 1 million rural women as Lakhpati Didis and has roped in the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for technical knowhow.

Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), in partnership with USAID and lndustree Foundation has come out with a comprehensive handbook on bamboo cultivation, available in seven regional languages, to equip small women farmers with essential knowledge and practices.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development Charanjit Singh and Acting Mission Director, USAID Alexandria Huerta also launched the UGAO app, a digital tool providing real-time data support for women with small land holdings on Thursday. The app will also help build a traceable supply chain for the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification.

Singh said that bamboo cultivation offers a unique opportunity to improve livelihoods while contributing to environmental conservation. This programme is a testament to our commitment to empowering rural women and promoting sustainable development, creating lasting economic opportunities while advancing climate mitigation and resilience.

Acting Mission Director, USAID Alexandria Huerta said that addressing gender-related inequalities and promoting locally-led development are important aspects of USAID's global strategy. "I am happy that USAID's POWER project is empowering women and has provided a successful, locally led, natural climate solution that is being scaled up through NRLM," he added.

Co-founder, lndustree Foundation Neelam Chhiber said that bamboo cultivation has immense potential to transform rural economies and improve the lives of countless women. We have created foundations for 5,500 farmers from Karnataka and Maharashtra to have sustainable income from the fourth year and for a minimum of forty years. Through our combined efforts, we aim to provide these women with the skills, resources and market access they need to succeed.

lndustree Foundation's partnership with DAY-NRLM builds on the success of USAID's Producer-Owned Women Enterprises (POWER) project, implemented by lndustree in three states, which has aggregated over 10,000 women into 37 women owned enterprises and farmer producer collectives.

These women producers have fulfilled market orders worth over $3 million over the past five years. This successful model will be scaled nationwide in collaboration with State Rural Livelihoods Missions.

