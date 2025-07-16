Govt focused on empowering entrepreneurs from tier 2 and 3 cities: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has consistently strengthened the startup ecosystem and remains focused on further empowering entrepreneurs, especially from tier 2 and 3 cities, through inclusive efforts and a commitment to unlocking India’s entrepreneurial potential, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has reiterated.

Chairing the 10th meeting of the National Startup Advisory Council (NSAC) here, which brought together industry leaders, startup founders, policymakers and key stakeholders, the minister highlighted innovation as the foundation for reimagining India’s startup ecosystem, with emphasis on advancing R&D and fostering collaboration.

“Underscored that joint efforts will be key to nurturing a vibrant entrepreneurial landscape, supporting India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047,” Goyal said in a post on X social media platform.

The Union Minister held a constructive interaction with deep-tech startups to understand their experiences and insights and get their feedback.

“Discussions focused on enhanced access to funding, infrastructure support, regulatory facilitation, and global market linkages. Valuable inputs were shared on how to strengthen the deep-tech ecosystem and foster innovation across sectors. The dialogue reaffirmed our commitment to building a supportive and future-ready environment for emerging technologies and entrepreneurs,” Goyal highlighted.

Meanwhile, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has opened applications for the fifth edition of the National Startup Awards (NSA), a flagship initiative under the Startup India programme.

NSA covers a wide range of domains including agriculture, clean energy, fintech, aerospace, health, education, cybersecurity, and accessibility, among others. Each edition introduces new categories to align with evolving challenges and opportunities.

Launched in 2016, Startup India has transformed India’s entrepreneurial landscape, fostering innovation and empowering youth, women, students, and first-time founders, particularly from tier 2 and 3 cities.

Over 1.75 lakh startups have been recognised by DPIIT so far, representing nearly every district in India and spanning diverse sectors including agriculture, health, education, energy, and deep tech.

