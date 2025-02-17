Govt employee killed in Bihar’s West Champaran

Patna, Feb 17 (IANS) Sanjeev Kumar Barnwal, an employee of the electricity department, was killed during a morning walk in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Monday morning.

The tragic incident took place near TP Verma College in Narkatiaganj. Sanjeev was accompanied by his wife, Nisha Barnwal, when they were intercepted by four known assailants. The assailants attacked Sanjeev with knives before shooting him in the chest.

According to Nisha, the attackers first pushed her from behind, forcing her face to the ground, and then overpowered Sanjeev. After stabbing him multiple times, they shot him in the chest and fled the scene.

Nisha believes the attack was linked to a land dispute with the accused -- Mohit Srivastava, Rajesh Srivastava, and their sons. While Nisha escaped with minor injuries, Sanjeev suffered stab wounds in six different places on his body.

Sanjeev was initially treated in Narkatiaganj before being referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Bettiah. Despite efforts to save him, Sanjeev succumbed to his injuries due to multiple stab wounds and blood loss.

Upon receiving information about the incident, SDPO Jaiprakash Singh and SHO Avnish Kumar visited the crime scene. SDPO Singh confirmed the incident and assured that an investigation is underway, with actions to be taken based on the findings.

“We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of murder based on the written complaint filed by the deceased’s wife, Nisha Barnwal. The reason for the murder was a land dispute between Sanjeev Barnwal and Mohit Srivastava. They have attacked Sanjeev in the past. At present, all four accused mentioned in the FIR are on the run,” stated SDPO Singh.

“Following the direction of the district SP, a dedicated team has been formed, and raids are being conducted at different places to apprehend the accused. The body was recovered from GMCH and sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is going on,” Singh added.

