Govt continued development despite Covid & ethnic violence: Manipur CM

Imphal, Feb 3 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday said that despite the state losing four-and-a-half-years to the COVID-19 pandemic and ethnic violence, the government has continued the developmental works in the state.

The Chief Minister while speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of multi-storied government quarters at Langol Housing Complex, Imphal West district, said the government has been putting all efforts since 2017 to bring developmental changes across the state in both the hills and the valley.

He said that around two and half years were lost to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, despite the challenges, the government had made some big achievements, he added.

After the BJP government returned for the second term in 2022 with the love of the people, it lost around two years due to the present ethnic strife.

“But the government has not stopped, it has continued with developmental projects and at the same time work towards resolving the situation,” the Chief Minister underlined.

He said that the multi-storied housing quarter would be an 8-storey building and explained the need for vertical expansion to minimize land use.

He further highlighted similar construction at New Checkonarea where 13 high rises are being constructed as government quarters. Stating that similar high rises would be constructed, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to care for nature, maintain neatness, and cleanliness and ensure that drainage systems are not blocked.

While pointing out lost time due to various reasons and the fact that the state has a long rainy season, the Chief Minister urged the construction company and the concerned contractors to work day and night for the timely completion of the building.

The project is being taken up at the project cost of around Rs 65.60 crore with funding from HUDCO with state share.

