Govt committed to restoring lasting peace in Manipur, says HM Shah; reviews security with Guv, top officials

New Delhi/Imphal, March 1 (IANS) In a bid to restore peace and normalcy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed the overall security situation in Manipur. During the meeting, HM Shah said that the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains fully committed to restoring lasting peace in Manipur and is providing all necessary assistance in this regard.

A top official in Imphal said that the Home Minister during the meeting with the senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Intelligence wings took stock of the security situation in Manipur, where President’s Rule was promulgated on February 13, four days after the Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

“A detailed briefing was given to the Home Minister on the overall law and order situation and subsequent developments in the state,” the official said, refusing to be named.

During the meeting, HM Shah directed that free movement to be ensured for people on all roads in Manipur from March 8. He also directed that strict action be taken against anyone attempting to create obstructions.

The Home Minister directed that the fencing work on both sides of the designated entry points along Manipur's International Border with Mynamar should be completed at the earliest. He said that to make Manipur drug-free, the entire network involved in the drug trade should be dismantled.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, top officials of the Manipur government attended the meeting, which was also attended by the Union Home Secretary, Director, Intelligence Bureau, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Army Commander of the Eastern Command, Directors General of Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Assam Rifles, Security Advisor, Manipur and senior officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Army and Manipur administration.

Saturday’s meeting in Delhi was the first such top-level review meeting held after the imposition of President's Rule in the northeastern state, which has been witnessing ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 3, 2023.

Over 250 people belonging to different communities have lost their lives, over 1,500 people were injured and over 70,000 people displaced from their homes and villages in the ethnic strife.

After the imposition of President’s Rule, with the recommendation of the Governor the state Assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

The security review was held after the February 20 ultimatum given by the Governor to everyone holding illegal and looted arms to surrender.

The Manipur Governor had on Friday further extended by one week the time given for the return of looted and illegal weapons and ammunition to the security forces.

He also warned that "strict legal action would be taken as per law for possession of such arms and ammunition” after the expiry of the fresh time limit on March 6.

Senior police officials said that so far (till February 28) over 645 looted and illegally-held weapons, including many sophisticated arms and a huge cache of ammunition, were returned to security forces since the Governor made the appeal for the first time on February 20.

Governor Bhalla in his fresh appeal on Friday said, “The request (on February 20) has yielded a positive response. Upon expiry of the seven days’ deadline for voluntary surrender of such arms, there has been demand from both valley and hill areas to extend the period for surrender. I have considered the request and decided to extend the deadline up to 4 p.m. of March 6 for voluntary surrender of such arms.”

“During this period no punitive action would be taken against the individuals who voluntarily surrender weapons. However, any person found in possession of illegal or looted arms after the given deadline will face legal action as per law,” he warned.

Since taking over the charge of governor on January 3, Bhalla has been meeting a cross sections of people, taking feed back from them on how to bring back normalcy in the northeastern state.

He has also chaired several meetings in Manipur where law and order situation on the state was discussed and gave necessary directions to the security forces, officials said.

Bhalla, a former Union Home Secretary, who had closely worked with HM Shah for five years till August 2024, was handpicked by the Shah himself and is said to have been given the mandate to bring back normalcy to the restive state.

The violence started after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status in May 2023.

Permanent peace continues to be elusive in Manipur even though there have been efforts from the central government to bring the warring communities to the negotiating table.

