Govt committed to responsible, sustainable tourism: Goa Minister

Panaji, Sep 27 (IANS) Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Wednesday said that the government was committed to promote responsible and sustainable tourism with a concrete plan for the next 25-30 years.

Khaunte was speaking at a program to mark World Tourism Day in North Goa.

He expressed the need to transform the perception of Goa beyond its beaches and promote rural tourism as a means of rural and women's empowerment.

“We need to have a concrete plan for the next 25-30 years. Tourism is not just for today. This is time for us to start thinking afresh and think of Goa beyond beaches. The government is committed to promote responsible and sustainable tourism,” he said.

“We look at long-term sustainable tourism by investing in people, climate and environment. Today’s younger generation thinks differently. We have to start encouraging rural tourism which will help sustainable tourism,” he said.

He acknowledged that tourism is an industry and emphasised the necessity of regulating businesses within it, while also promoting the use of taxi aggregators.

He underscored the collaborative effort required from all stakeholders, industries, and locals to ensure the success of the tourism sector.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.