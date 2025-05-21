Govt committed to realising vision of Rajiv Gandhi: Himachal CM

Shimla, May 21 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Wednesday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary and garlanded the statue of Rajiv Gandhi.

Interacting with the media, the Chief Minister said the state government is committed to realising the vision of late Rajiv Gandhi in the state to uplift the weaker and marginal sections of society.

Recalling his immense contributions, he said Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of the country and laid the groundwork for several transforming initiatives that propelled the progress and prosperity of the nation.

He said Rajiv Gandhi laid a strong foundation for the information technology revolution in the country, which was yielding positive outcomes for the present generation and made a provision for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Panchayati Raj Institutions by amending the Constitution.

The Chief Minister said the state government has introduced the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School Yojna in the state to improve the standards of education.

He said that in each assembly constituency, these schools are being established with modern facilities and other infrastructure to benefit the students residing in rural areas of the state.

He said the government is also implementing Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-Up Yojna, under which youths would be provided loans to start their avocations.

Under the scheme, the unemployed youth are also being offered a 50 per cent subsidy for the purchase of e-taxis.

The Chief Minister also administered a pledge of national unity and integration of the country.

Later, he also paid floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi at the HP Secretariat and administered the oath of anti-terrorism day to officers and officials.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, PCC chief Pratibha Singh, Health and Family Welfare Minister Col (retd) Dhani Ram Shandil, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, PWD Minister Vikramditya Singh, Chairman of HP Tourism Development Corporation R.S. Bali, among others, were present.

