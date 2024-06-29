Govt closely monitoring bridge collapse incidents in Bihar: Jitan Ram Manjhi

Patna, June 29 (IANS) Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday said that the government is closely monitoring the bridge collapse incidents in Bihar.

“The state and central governments are closely monitoring such incidents. Those contractors or engineers involved in wrongdoings will be penalised. Why have bridges started to collapse only after the Lok Sabha elections? Why are they collapsing now? Is there any conspiracy to defame the state government?” Manjhi told media persons in Gaya.

He said that various bridges collapsing across the state is a matter of concern.

“But why were such incidents not taking place 15 or 30 days before?” the Union Minister asked.

On Friday, a girder of an under-construction road bridge collapsed in Bihar’s Madhubani district. The construction of the bridge was underway on the Bhutahi Balan River at Lalwarhi village under the Madhepur block of Madhubani district and the installation of the girder was completed only two days ago.

This was the fifth incident of bridge collapse in the last 11 days in Bihar.

On June 18, a bridge worth Rs 12 crore on the Bakra river in Sikti block of Araria district collapsed.

On June 22, a bridge built on the canal connecting Daraunda and Maharajganj blocks in Siwan collapsed.

On June 23, the third incident of bridge collapse came to light in the Ghodasahan block of East Champaran.

On June 27, a 70-meter-long bridge collapsed in Kishanganj.

