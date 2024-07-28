Govt to celebrate 4th anniversary of NEP 2020 with Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) The Ministry of Education on Monday will celebrate the fourth anniversary of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 with Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2024 here at the Manekshaw Centre Auditorium, an official said on Sunday.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will grace the occasion and share his insightful experience in spearheading the implementation of the NEP 2020.

MoS, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary and Minister of State for Education & Development of North Eastern Region and Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar will also grace the occasion, a statement noted.

"It will be attended by several eminent academicians, Vice Chancellors of the universities, officials, students, etc.," it read.

According to the release, "Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate several important initiatives of the Department of Education, such as dedicated TV Channels to facilitate learning of various Indian languages, a Tamil Channel; Primers for early graders in 25 Indian languages in pursuance to 54 already done; 10 Bagless days Guidelines aimed to transform learning into a fun, stress-free experience in schools; Career Guidance Guidelines, a massive library of over 500 job cards; NMM & NPST in Braille and Audio Books; School Innovation Marathon by AICTE & AIM; and Graduation Attributes and Professional Competencies".

The Minister will also unveil several books and lecture notes aimed at promoting the Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) among students and teachers.

The statement mentioned that Akhil Bharatiya Siksha Samagam (ABSS) has been conceptualised as an event to celebrate the adoption of NEP 2020 to reinvigorate the commitment of various stakeholders for its effective implementation and to realise the collective strength for achievement of shared goals through collaborative efforts.

Six panel discussions will be organised during the day delving into various initiatives of the Ministry, which will be attended by eminent academicians and stakeholders.

The first event of ABSS, organised in July 2022 at Varanasi, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

