Govt blocks 14 mobile apps being used by terror groups

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) The Indian government has blocked 14 mobile messaging applications, which were allegedly being used by terrorist organisations, mainly based in Jammu and Kashmir.

The banned apps include Crypviser, Enigma, Safeswiss, Wickrme, Mediafire, Briar, BChat, Nandbox, Conion, IMO, Element, Second Line, Zangi and Threema, as per reports.

The decision is learnt to have been taken as per the inputs of intelligence agencies, the reports said.

These apps were blocked as per the provisions of Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, reports said.

