Govt approves extension of tenure of PM's advisor Amit Khare beyond Oct 12

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved extension of tenure of Amit Khare as Advisor to the Prime Minister beyond October 12, for a period coterminous with the term of the prime minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Khare is a retired lAS officer of Jharkhand cadre of 1985 batch.

His appointment is on contract basis.

The ACC has also approved extension in central deputation tenure of Ashish Srivastava as Adviser, Inter State Council Secretariat, in the Home Ministry, for a period up to October 3, 2025 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Srivastava is a Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer of 1992 batch.

