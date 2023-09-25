Asian Games: Pranati Nayak qualifies for vault and all-around finals in gymnastics

Hangzhou, Sep 25 (IANS) India's top woman gymnast Pranati Nayak has made it to two finals of her favourite apparatus -- the vault -- along with women's all-round competitions of the women's artistic gymnastics discipline at the Asian Games here on Monday.

Participating in Subdivision 3, Pranati was placed sixth among eight qualifiers in the women's vault with 12.716 points. In the women's all-around competition, she was among the 18 gymnasts shortlisted for the final to be played on September 27.

In the vault competition, Pranati attempted a vault with 4.4 difficulty and got a score of 12.866 in the first vault. In the second, she went for 4.2 difficulty and 8,366 execution, getting a score of 12.566 for an average score of 12.716.

North Koreans held the first two spots with An Changok in first place with a score of 13.833 while her compatriot Kim Sonhyung was second with a score of 13.583.

Japan's Kohane Ushioku and China's Yu Linmin were third and fourth respectively with 13.449 and 13.383 respectively.

Uzbekistan's Oksana Ohusovitina is fifth with a score of 12.949 followed by Pranai at sixth.

In the all-around competition, Pranati was placed 23rd overall but made it to the final taking into account the fact that a country can have a maximum of two gymnasts in the final. China, Japan, North Korea, Chinese Taipei and the Republic of Korea have three players each in the fray, thus lifting Pranati into the finals.

Pranati scored 12.866 in vault, 10.300 in uneven bars, 11.233 in uneven bars, and 9.833 in floor exercise as he tallied 44.232 and made it to the final.

