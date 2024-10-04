Govida bullet incident: Actor recalls the event says ‘woh giri aur chal padi’

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Bollywood star Govinda, who has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment for injury caused after his gun misfired, has recalled how the incident happened. He said it fell and fired.

Govinda was speaking to the media outside his hospital. He was seen sitting on the wheelchair as he went on to thank everyone.

“I thank everyone from the country for their love, prayers, and support. Special thanks to the administration, police, and the honorable Shinde Ji. Your blessings have kept me safe. Thank you so much for your love. Jai Mata Di!" Govinda said.

He then talked about his injury.

Govinda said in Hindi: “Pray for me. It was a deep injury and when it happened I could not believe it. It felt like what happened. I was leaving for a show in Kolkata and it was early morning around 5… woh giri aur chal padi (it fell and misfired)… I was stunned and then I saw a fountain of blood coming out.”

He said that his doctor accompanied him to the hospital.

The actor misfired his licensed gun while he was cleaning the closet, and accidentally shot himself in the foot. A part of the gun's lock was said to be broken which led to the misfiring.

As per sources, the actor was set to head to Kolkata but prior to that he thought of organising his closet when the unfortunate incident happened because of the gun’s broken lock.

At the time of the incident, there were 6 bullets loaded, and one misfired into his foot after which he was immediately rushed to the hospital in Juhu.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.