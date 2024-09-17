Governor Patel administers oath to MP CIC Vijay Yadav 

Bhopal, Sep 17 (IANS) Retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vijay Yadav was sworn in as Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath to the CIC in presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium in Bhopal.

A 1987 batch IPS officer, Vijay Yadav retired from the service as Special Director General of Police (DGP). Chief Minister Mohan Yadav appointed him as CIC one week ago.

Along with Vijay Yadav as CIC, the Madhya Pradesh government has also appointed three Information Commissioners from different backgrounds.

The three Information Commissioners, who also took oath for the post on Tuesday are Umashankar Pachouri (educationist), Vandana Gandhi (social worker), and Omkar Nath (retired judge).

The names were decided in a meeting of the selection committee headed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other members, including Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Umang Singhar and Minister for Public Health Engineering Sampatiya Uikey.

Meanwhile, Governor Patel and CM Yadav also made a formal inauguration of 'Swchhata Hi Seva- 2024' campaign on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

The BJP-led MP government has decided to run a state-wide cleanliness drive with the participation of the party's leaders and workers.

