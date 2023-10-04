Governor to be absent during Trinamool Congress march to Raj Bhavan on Wednesday

Kolkata, Oct 4 (IANS) West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose will not be present when the ruling Trinamool Congress will organsze "March to Raj Bhavan" agitation on Thursday as a mark of protest against the Delhi Police action on their MPs and MLAs when they were at a sit-in-demonstration at Krishi Bhavan in the national capital on Tuesday night.

Raj Bhavan insiders said that the Governor is already out, currently he is at his home state of Kerala and there is hardly any possibility of his return to Kolkata before the planned agitation on Thursday.

Political observers feel that it is doubtful how far the agitation programme will retain its edge in absence of the Governor at the Raj Bhavan.

However, Raj Bhavan sources said that in case any delegation from Trinamool submits a deputation to the Governor on Thursday, they will make arrangements to send a scanned copy of the deputation to the Governor.

On Tuesday evening, Trinamool leaders held a dharna at the Union Rural Development Ministry over central funds, claiming Minister of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti refused to meet them saying she would not meet more than five representatives. However, the Minister tweeted: "Today 02:30 hours was wasted. I left the office at 08:30 while waiting for the Trinamool MPs. According to my information, the delegation of Trinamool MPs and Bengal ministers had taken an appointment in the office at 06:00".

