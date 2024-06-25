Government to give top priority to welfare: Andhra Pradesh CM

Amaravati, June 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday made it clear that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) state government, led by his TDP, will give top priority to welfare while ensuring development at a fast pace.

On his first visit to his home constituency Kuppam in the Chittoor district after assuming office as the Chief Minister, he reiterated that the government would fulfil people’s expectations.

Addressing a public meeting after paying rich tributes to the TDP founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao at his statue, he admitted that the new government is now facing several challenges but despite all this, every step will be taken to take the state ahead on the path of development.

Terming the five-year YSRCP rule a "nightmare", Naidu said that corruption was rampant in every part of the state.

"We will soon publish white papers on the sectors that have been affected severely and new passbooks for the farmers will be issued soon with official seal after deleting the photos of the YSRCP President, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy," he told the people.

Acknowledging that of the nine times that he has been elected to the Assembly, eight times he won the poll from Kuppam, the Chief Minister admitted that he has an eternal bond with the people of Kuppam.

"If at all there is a rebirth, I would like to be born again as the son of this soil," he added.

Naidu promised to transform Kuppam as the model Assembly segment in the country. He thanked the DWCRA groups for donating Rs 4.5 crore for building the state capital.

He also visited the incomplete branch canal of the Handri-Neeva Srujala Sravanthi project and assured the people of Kuppam that every step would be taken to complete it at the earliest possible to supply water to every acre in the area.

"The previous government has distributed Rs 10 to each beneficiary of the welfare scheme but looted Rs 100 from each of them. But this Government will pay Rs 15 each and will show the way to earn Rs 100," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the majority of the candidates who were given the chance in the recent elections are highly educated while 17 newly-elected MLAs were inducted in the Cabinet. Promising a minimum support price for all farm products, especially commercial crops, he assured farmers that all the necessary measures would be taken to increase the dairy products.

He also said that the salary dues of Dravidian University staff members will be released soon. Naidu promised to transform Kuppam into an education hub and also complete all the pending projects in the constituency.

