Government e-Marketplace enables startups fulfil orders worth Rs 35,950 crore

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) In alignment with the societal development of the nation, the government e-Marketplace (GeM) has enabled startups to fulfil orders worth Rs 35,950 crore, it was announced on Sunday.

Women entrepreneurs comprise 8 per cent of the total seller base on GeM, with cumulative 1,77,786 Udyam-verified women micro, and small enterprises (MSE) registered on the GeM portal, having fulfilled a cumulative order value of Rs 46,615 crore.

The latest statistics reveal significant activity in the marketplace, showcasing a robust ecosystem with 162,985 primary buyers, 228,754 secondary buyers, and a diverse range of 11,006 product categories and 332 service categories, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

In the last financial year, the order volume reached 62,86,543, with an order value of Rs 4,03,305 crore.

Continuing its momentum, the current financial year has already recorded 61,23,691 orders worth Rs 4,52,594 crore.

Notably, 37.87 per cent of the total order value is attributed to Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), underscoring GeM's role in empowering local businesses and fostering inclusive economic growth, said the ministry.

‘SWAYATT’ is portal’s commitment to enhance ease of doing business and establish direct market linkages to annual public procurement for startups, women entrepreneurs, Micro & Small Enterprises (MSEs), Self Help Groups (SHGs) and youth, especially those from backward sections of the society.

Since inception, the initiative is focused at facilitating the training and onboarding of last-mile sellers, developing women entrepreneurship and encouraging participation and small-scale businesses in government procurement.

'Startup Runway 2.0' is an opportunity for startups to showcase their innovative products and services to Government buyers and engage in public procurement.

GeM has created a dedicated marketplace category for all startups to list their products and services, irrespective of their DPIIT-certification. The platform offers startups all the marketplace functionalities that are available to regular sellers and the objective is to spur "Make In India" procurement from India startups.

